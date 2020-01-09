StockMarketWire.com - Homebuilder MJ Gleeson said was 'confident' annual performance would meet expectations despite warning that first-half performance would be hurt amid an 'unusually strong' comparator in its Strategic Land business,
The homebuilder said it remained confident that the group's results for the full year to 30 June would be in line with expectations thanks to the 'strong performance of Gleeson Homes and the anticipated deal flow at Strategic Land in the second half.'
Gleeson Homes completed the sale of 811 units during the first half, an increase of 17.4% on the previous first half-year's total of 691 units.
At 9:39am: [LON:GLE] Gleeson M J Group PLC share price was -13p at 951p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
