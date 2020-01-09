StockMarketWire.com - Social impact investment company Inqo Investments said it had invested in Kenyan-based Kentegra Biotechnology.
Kentegra produced pyrethrum, a natural active ingredient from the chrysanthemum flower, for use in the home biocide, agricultural and pharmaceutical pesticide markets.
The current natural or 'organic' pyrethrum market was constrained by supply due to the specific conditions required to grow and produce pyrethrum, the company said.
Demand stemmed predominantly from the home biocide market, but would likely expand to agricultural use due to the negative environmental impact of using synthetic pesticides, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
