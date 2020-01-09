StockMarketWire.com - Ceramic products supplier Churchill China said it expected performance 'slightly ahead' of current market estimates following 'solid' progress in the second half of the year.
'We have made solid progress against our targets in the second half of the year with good levels of trading in both UK and export markets,' the company said. 'As a result the board now expects that operating performance will be slightly ahead of current market estimates' it added.
The company intended to announce its preliminary results for the year to 31 December 2019 on 26 March.
At 9:57am: [LON:CHH] Churchill China PLC share price was +20p at 1960p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
