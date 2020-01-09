StockMarketWire.com - Liontrust Asset Management said assets under management topped £19bn in the final quarter of last year, underpinned by a jump in net fund inflows and positive market movements.
For the period from 1 October to 31 December 2019, assets under management grew to £19.1bn from £14.6bn. That compared with an AuM of £11.2bn on-year.
The fund manager attributed the growth to net inflows, positive market movements and the acquisition of Neptune Investment Management.
Net inflows over the three months to 31 December 2019 rose to £836m from £471m on-year.
'The addition of the global equity team from Neptune has been well received and we have started marketing the managers and their range of funds,' the company said. 'The diversification they provide across global equities and emerging markets is offering opportunities to expand our client base.'
