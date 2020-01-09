StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
NMC Health                              1336.50       +6.28%
Vodafone Group                           151.19       +2.50%
Evraz                                    394.05       +2.32%
London Stock Exchange Group             7699.00       +2.08%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust       602.25       +2.08%
Kingfisher                               219.55       -1.99%
Ocado Group                             1314.75       -1.44%
Polymetal International                 1189.25       -1.06%
JD Sports Fashion                        811.00       -0.98%
Associated British Foods                2636.50       -0.96%

FTSE 250
Galliford Try                            156.11       +8.35%
Mitchells & Butlers                      433.25       +2.79%
PureTech Health                          301.00       +2.73%
Future                                  1433.00       +2.36%
Wizz Air Holdings                       3856.50       +2.16%
SIG                                       93.85      -21.27%
Marks & Spencer Group                    199.08       -8.93%
Barr (A G)                               520.50       -8.20%
Tullow Oil                                55.10       -4.54%
Brewin Dolphin Holdings                  357.70       -3.58%

FTSE 350
Galliford Try                            156.11       +8.35%
NMC Health                              1336.50       +6.28%
Mitchells & Butlers                      433.25       +2.79%
PureTech Health                          301.00       +2.73%
Vodafone Group                           151.19       +2.50%
SIG                                       93.85      -21.27%
Marks & Spencer Group                    199.08       -8.93%
Barr (A G)                               520.50       -8.20%
Tullow Oil                                55.10       -4.54%
Brewin Dolphin Holdings                  357.70       -3.58%

AIM
Petrel Resources                           9.00      +24.14%
Plant Health Care                         10.25      +22.02%
Bigdish  Ord Npv                           2.45      +18.07%
ECSC Group                               147.50      +18.00%
Silence Therapeutics                     379.00      +13.47%
Cloudbuy                                   0.85      -61.36%
Maintel Holdings                         283.00      -30.47%
Webis Holdings                             1.75      -30.00%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.65      -21.21%
Maestrano Group  Ord 1p                    2.15      -14.00%

Overall Market
Petrel Resources                           9.00      +24.14%
Plant Health Care                         10.25      +22.02%
Bigdish  Ord Npv                           2.45      +18.07%
ECSC Group                               147.50      +18.00%
Silence Therapeutics                     379.00      +13.47%
Cloudbuy                                   0.85      -61.36%
Maintel Holdings                         283.00      -30.47%
Webis Holdings                             1.75      -30.00%
Card Factory                             109.95      -21.52%
SIG                                       93.85      -21.27%