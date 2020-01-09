BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £35,188,366 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £34,287,364 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £32,371,467 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £31,343,674 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £29,452,970 MKS Marks & Spencer Group PLC value of shares traded £25,740,751 COB Cobham PLC value of shares traded £25,143,627 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £25,082,617 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £22,060,440 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £21,452,252 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £20,989,405 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £20,774,126 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £20,065,059 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £18,675,508 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £18,340,809 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £18,082,494 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £18,032,533 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £17,661,195 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £17,615,930 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £16,316,044 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £15,898,932 SHI SIG PLC value of shares traded £13,253,578 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £13,151,559 OSB Onesavings Bank value of shares traded £13,082,278 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £12,982,526 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £12,675,074 PAY PayPoint PLC value of shares traded £11,163,823 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £10,589,676 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £10,395,132 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £9,763,179 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com