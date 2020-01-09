StockMarketWire.com - 
BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £35,188,366

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £34,287,364

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £32,371,467

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £31,343,674

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £29,452,970

MKS	Marks & Spencer Group PLC value of shares traded £25,740,751

COB	Cobham PLC value of shares traded £25,143,627

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £25,082,617

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £22,060,440

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £21,452,252

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £20,989,405

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £20,774,126

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £20,065,059

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £18,675,508

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £18,340,809

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £18,082,494

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £18,032,533

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £17,661,195

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £17,615,930

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £16,316,044

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £15,898,932

SHI	SIG PLC value of shares traded £13,253,578

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £13,151,559

OSB	Onesavings Bank value of shares traded £13,082,278

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£12,982,526

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £12,675,074

PAY	PayPoint PLC value of shares traded £11,163,823

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £10,589,676

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £10,395,132

AV.	Aviva PLC value of shares traded £9,763,179



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com