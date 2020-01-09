FTSE 100 NMC Health 1330.00 +5.77% Evraz 396.20 +2.88% Vodafone Group 151.57 +2.76% London Stock Exchange Group 7730.00 +2.49% Burberry Group 2226.50 +2.32% Ocado Group 1297.75 -2.72% Kingfisher 218.80 -2.32% Flutter Entertainment 9271.00 -1.69% Hargreaves Lansdown 1884.50 -1.41% Sainsbury (J) 224.50 -1.19% FTSE 250 Galliford Try 152.68 +5.97% Kainos Group 763.00 +2.83% Kaz Minerals 548.60 +2.73% Mitchells & Butlers 432.50 +2.61% Future 1435.00 +2.50% SIG 95.63 -19.77% Marks & Spencer Group 197.18 -9.80% Barr (A G) 518.00 -8.64% Ferrexpo 148.33 -5.10% Brewin Dolphin Holdings 355.00 -4.31% FTSE 350 Galliford Try 152.68 +5.97% NMC Health 1330.00 +5.77% Evraz 396.20 +2.88% Kainos Group 763.00 +2.83% Vodafone Group 151.57 +2.76% SIG 95.63 -19.77% Marks & Spencer Group 197.18 -9.80% Barr (A G) 518.00 -8.64% Ferrexpo 148.33 -5.10% Brewin Dolphin Holdings 355.00 -4.31% AIM Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.09 +27.59% Bigdish Ord Npv 2.48 +19.28% Equatorial Palm Oil 0.78 +19.23% Plant Health Care 9.93 +18.21% Regency Mines 3.40 +17.24% Cloudbuy 0.82 -62.50% Webis Holdings 1.70 -32.00% Maintel Holdings 283.00 -30.47% Maestrano Group Ord 1p 2.10 -16.00% Grand Vision Media Holdings 5.50 -15.38% Overall Market Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.09 +27.59% Bigdish Ord Npv 2.48 +19.28% Equatorial Palm Oil 0.78 +19.23% Plant Health Care 9.93 +18.21% Regency Mines 3.40 +17.24% Cloudbuy 0.82 -62.50% Webis Holdings 1.70 -32.00% Maintel Holdings 283.00 -30.47% Card Factory 101.35 -27.66% SIG 95.63 -19.77%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -