StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
NMC Health                              1330.00       +5.77%
Evraz                                    396.20       +2.88%
Vodafone Group                           151.57       +2.76%
London Stock Exchange Group             7730.00       +2.49%
Burberry Group                          2226.50       +2.32%
Ocado Group                             1297.75       -2.72%
Kingfisher                               218.80       -2.32%
Flutter Entertainment                   9271.00       -1.69%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1884.50       -1.41%
Sainsbury (J)                            224.50       -1.19%

FTSE 250
Galliford Try                            152.68       +5.97%
Kainos Group                             763.00       +2.83%
Kaz Minerals                             548.60       +2.73%
Mitchells & Butlers                      432.50       +2.61%
Future                                  1435.00       +2.50%
SIG                                       95.63      -19.77%
Marks & Spencer Group                    197.18       -9.80%
Barr (A G)                               518.00       -8.64%
Ferrexpo                                 148.33       -5.10%
Brewin Dolphin Holdings                  355.00       -4.31%

FTSE 350
Galliford Try                            152.68       +5.97%
NMC Health                              1330.00       +5.77%
Evraz                                    396.20       +2.88%
Kainos Group                             763.00       +2.83%
Vodafone Group                           151.57       +2.76%
SIG                                       95.63      -19.77%
Marks & Spencer Group                    197.18       -9.80%
Barr (A G)                               518.00       -8.64%
Ferrexpo                                 148.33       -5.10%
Brewin Dolphin Holdings                  355.00       -4.31%

AIM
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited        0.09      +27.59%
Bigdish  Ord Npv                           2.48      +19.28%
Equatorial Palm Oil                        0.78      +19.23%
Plant Health Care                          9.93      +18.21%
Regency Mines                              3.40      +17.24%
Cloudbuy                                   0.82      -62.50%
Webis Holdings                             1.70      -32.00%
Maintel Holdings                         283.00      -30.47%
Maestrano Group  Ord 1p                    2.10      -16.00%
Grand Vision Media Holdings                5.50      -15.38%

Overall Market
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited        0.09      +27.59%
Bigdish  Ord Npv                           2.48      +19.28%
Equatorial Palm Oil                        0.78      +19.23%
Plant Health Care                          9.93      +18.21%
Regency Mines                              3.40      +17.24%
Cloudbuy                                   0.82      -62.50%
Webis Holdings                             1.70      -32.00%
Maintel Holdings                         283.00      -30.47%
Card Factory                             101.35      -27.66%
SIG                                       95.63      -19.77%