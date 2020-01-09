SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £116,365,611 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £111,560,366 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £56,393,589 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £53,751,754 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £52,958,597 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £46,484,449 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £44,041,967 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £40,998,807 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £40,826,767 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £39,100,645 SHI SIG PLC value of shares traded £39,016,334 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £35,973,087 TW. Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £35,046,666 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £32,723,312 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £30,860,878 MKS Marks & Spencer Group PLC value of shares traded £29,244,927 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £28,660,480 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £27,660,486 COB Cobham PLC value of shares traded £27,164,336 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £26,804,261 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £26,510,595 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £26,186,307 ICP Intermediate Capital Group PLC value of shares traded £26,129,262 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £25,497,106 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £25,444,608 BWY Bellway PLC value of shares traded £24,628,643 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £22,638,809 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £20,400,221 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £19,412,412 INVP Investec PLC value of shares traded £19,329,250 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com