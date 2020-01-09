StockMarketWire.com - 
SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £116,365,611

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £111,560,366

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £56,393,589

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £53,751,754

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £52,958,597

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £46,484,449

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £44,041,967

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £40,998,807

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £40,826,767

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £39,100,645

SHI	SIG PLC value of shares traded £39,016,334

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £35,973,087

TW.	Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £35,046,666

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £32,723,312

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £30,860,878

MKS	Marks & Spencer Group PLC value of shares traded £29,244,927

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £28,660,480

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £27,660,486

COB	Cobham PLC value of shares traded £27,164,336

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £26,804,261

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £26,510,595

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £26,186,307

ICP	Intermediate Capital Group PLC value of shares traded £26,129,262

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £25,497,106

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £25,444,608

BWY	Bellway PLC value of shares traded £24,628,643

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £22,638,809

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £20,400,221

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £19,412,412

INVP	Investec PLC value of shares traded £19,329,250



