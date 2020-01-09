RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £138,018,903 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £122,578,159 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £115,021,991 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £100,773,220 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £89,098,515 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £73,794,924 SHI SIG PLC value of shares traded £70,370,119 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £65,341,049 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £64,662,072 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £61,167,502 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £57,092,684 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £56,392,699 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £52,921,580 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £51,002,054 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £49,193,474 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £47,905,300 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £47,387,147 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £46,912,355 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £46,284,981 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £42,527,943 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £39,542,791 TW. Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £39,440,338 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £39,058,899 BWY Bellway PLC value of shares traded £36,422,593 MKS Marks & Spencer Group PLC value of shares traded £36,331,868 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £35,192,088 COB Cobham PLC value of shares traded £33,791,426 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £32,433,070 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £30,854,124 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £28,755,035 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com