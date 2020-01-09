StockMarketWire.com - 
RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £138,018,903

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £122,578,159

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £115,021,991

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £100,773,220

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £89,098,515

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £73,794,924

SHI	SIG PLC value of shares traded £70,370,119

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £65,341,049

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £64,662,072

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £61,167,502

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £57,092,684

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £56,392,699

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £52,921,580

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £51,002,054

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £49,193,474

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £47,905,300

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £47,387,147

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £46,912,355

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £46,284,981

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £42,527,943

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £39,542,791

TW.	Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £39,440,338

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £39,058,899

BWY	Bellway PLC value of shares traded £36,422,593

MKS	Marks & Spencer Group PLC value of shares traded £36,331,868

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £35,192,088

COB	Cobham PLC value of shares traded £33,791,426

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£32,433,070

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £30,854,124

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £28,755,035



