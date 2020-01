RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £194,092,888 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £155,695,863 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £154,943,449 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £143,058,427 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £136,966,659 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £125,900,876 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £117,998,955 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £117,777,437 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £107,297,489 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £104,040,953 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £103,606,691 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £96,211,622 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £95,712,019 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £94,996,510 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £81,412,871 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £81,004,665 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £77,007,549 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £75,701,993 SHI SIG PLC value of shares traded £72,454,319 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £70,838,190 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £68,234,449 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £57,340,954 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £56,962,449 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £55,761,363 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £52,715,339 MKS Marks & Spencer Group PLC value of shares traded £52,408,926 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £50,010,637 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £49,239,957 TW. Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £47,323,658 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £44,474,178 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com