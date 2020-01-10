US
10/01/2020 13:30 Unemployment Rate | Forecast: 3.50% | Previous: 3.50%
10/01/2020 13:30 Non-Farm Employment Change | Forecast: 150K | Previous: 266K
10/01/2020 13:30 Average Hourly Earnings m/m | Forecast: 0.30% | Previous: 0.20%
10/01/2020 15:00 Final Wholesale Inventories m/m | Forecast: 0.00% | Previous: 0.00%
EU
10/01/2020 07:45 French Industrial Production m/m | Forecast: 0.10% | Previous: 0.40%
10/01/2020 09:00 Italian Industrial Production m/m | Forecast: 0.00% | Previous: -0.30%
JP
10/01/2020 05:00 Leading Indicators | Forecast: 90.90% | Previous: 91.60%
