StockMarketWire.com - Great Portland Estates said it had exchanged contracts to sell a building in London to an overseas investor for a headline price of £64.50m.
The headline price reflected a net initial yield of 4.07% and a capital value of £1,255 per square foot, and the premium to the September 2019 valuation was 6.2%, the company said.
The sale price equated to £64.06m after deduction of vendor top ups.
The total contracted rental income was £2.81m per annum inclusive of vendor top ups, equating to £55 per sq ft overall.
The current weighted unexpired lease term - a measure used to gauge the value of contracted rents in a property - was approximately 14.8 years to the earlier of expiries or breaks.
The office space was let to Kurt Geiger and the lease term was recently extended to 2035.
Completion of the deal was scheduled for 22 January 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
