StockMarketWire.com - Sportwear retailer JD sports said it remained 'confident' that profit would be in the upper range of market expectations as overseas performance eased the impact from ongoing challenges in the UK retail market.
'We remain confident that the full-year group headline profit before tax will be in the upper quartile of current market expectations,' which was in the range from £403m to £433m, the retailer company said.
Against a backdrop of widely reported retail challenges in the group's core UK market, JD Sports said it was 'encouraging' to report positive like for like trends in its global Sports Fashion fascias, particularly overseas.
The differentiated timing of the post-Christmas sale period in a number of its key overseas markets would mean that overall performance would reflect trading in these markets through the remainder of January, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
