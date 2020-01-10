StockMarketWire.com - Frontier IP said that its portfolio company Exscientia had teamed up with Bayer to leverage artificial intelligence to discover future cardiovascular and oncology drugs.
Under the terms of the agreement, Exscientia would initially work on three projects with targets agreed between both parties, and be eligible to receive up to €240m including upfront and research payments, and for meeting near term and clinical milestones.
'As part of this collaboration, Exscientia will apply its Centaur Chemist artificial intelligence drug discovery platform to go beyond conventional human endeavour by using its evolutionary computing and deep learning algorithms to discover and optimise novel drug candidates at unprecedented productivity,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
