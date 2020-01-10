StockMarketWire.com - Packaging and paper group Mondi has announced the departure of its group chief executive officer.
Peter Oswald will step down as the CEO and leave the group on 31 March 2020 after just shy of three years at the helm. He was appointed in May 2017.
In an announcement on Friday (10 January), the company confirmed its Nominations Committee would now begin the process of finding a successor to Oswald.
In the interim period Andrew King, the current group chief financial officer is to take on the role of interim CEO after Oswald’s departure.
“Peter [Oswald] has made an immense contribution to the growth and development of Mondi since joining in 1992, most notably during his tenure as CEO of the former Europe & International Division and subsequently as CEO,” said company chairperson David Williams in a statement.
“His drive to grow the business and his focus on ensuring Mondi’s long-term sustainable future have been invaluable to Mondi. The board thanks Peter for his contribution to the Group and wishes him all the best for the future.”
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
