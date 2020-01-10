StockMarketWire.com - Ventilation products group Volution said it had appointed non-executive director Paul Hollingworth to succeed Peter Hill as chairman, who was set to retire at the end of March.
Hollingworth had served on the Volution board since IPO in June 2014.
Hill would retire after almost six years as chairman to focus on his non-executive chairmanships of Keller Group and Petra Diamonds.
At 8:18am: [LON:FAN] Volution Group Plc share price was -1.5p at 233.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
