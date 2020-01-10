StockMarketWire.com - Life science research tools supplier Abcam tightened its outlook on revenue and warned profit margin was expected to be towards the lower end of its guidance amid higher investment costs.
Based on the expected revenue phasing for the year, the company tightened its constant currency revenue growth target for the full year to a range of 9% to 10%.
The life science tools supplier also expected that adjusted operating profit margin would be towards the lower end of its guidance range of 25 to 28% for the full year.
First-half revenue, meanwhile, was expected to rise to £138.2m from £124.7m on -year, representing growth of 10.8% on a reported basis and 8.3% on a constant currency basis.
Gross margin for the first half was estimated to be broadly in line with last year's 70.2%.
At 8:26am: [LON:ABC] Abcam PLC share price was -82p at 1346p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
