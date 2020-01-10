StockMarketWire.com - Gore Street Energy Storage Fund said it had awarded NEC Energy Solutions contracts to construct its two Northern Irish assets.
Under the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), and long-term operations and maintenance (O&M contracts, NEC Energy Solutions had committed to construct the projects at a fixed price by a specified completion date, to provide for performance and availability warranties and to operate the projects for up to 15 years.
In-line with previous guidance, the two projects - a 50 megawatt projects, at Drumkee, County Tyrone and Mullavilly, County Armagh in Nothern Ireland - were on track to be commissioned in the first quarter 2021 as expected, Gore Street said.
At 8:38am: [LON:GSF] Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc Ord Gbp0.01 share price was 0p at 96.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
