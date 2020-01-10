StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas explorer and producer LEKOIL said approval was granted for a site survey on two wells at the OPL 310 licence in Nigeria, paving the way to spud the first well in the second half of this year.
Approval for the site survey on OPL 310 was granted by the Department of Petroleum Resources.
The marine vessel, conducting the site survey, arrived at site location on 9 January and had commenced its operation which was expected to be completed before the expiration of the approval of 24 March 2020.
Optimum Petroleum Development was the operator of the OPL 310 licence.
At 8:58am: [LON:LEK] Lekoil share price was +0.49p at 9.76p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
