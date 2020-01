WOSG WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC ORD GBP0.0125 value of shares traded £123,324,413 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £36,101,051 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £31,059,478 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £24,816,784 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £16,347,756 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £15,956,388 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £15,434,840 GAW Games Workshop Group PLC value of shares traded £15,117,110 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £15,040,230 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £13,438,715 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £13,108,002 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £12,270,050 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £11,925,678 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £11,905,189 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £11,865,974 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £11,177,238 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £10,863,306 POLY Polymetal International PLC value of shares traded £9,292,383 RBS Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £9,177,725 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £9,168,385 EZJ easyJet PLC value of shares traded £9,111,880 BME B&M European Value Retail value of shares traded £9,035,178 ABF Associated British Foods PLC value of shares traded £8,663,404 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £8,640,937 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £8,272,007 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £8,029,802 NXT Next PLC value of shares traded £7,759,805 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £7,245,351 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £6,909,056 DTG Dart Group PLC value of shares traded £6,814,914 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com