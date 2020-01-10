WOSG WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC ORD GBP0.0125 value of shares traded £124,534,133 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £50,188,232 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £37,835,670 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £32,203,968 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £22,643,281 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £20,253,522 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £20,083,986 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £19,298,761 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £18,827,052 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £16,842,960 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £16,483,163 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £16,328,309 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £16,177,254 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £16,017,845 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £15,685,833 ABF Associated British Foods PLC value of shares traded £15,546,986 GAW Games Workshop Group PLC value of shares traded £15,406,765 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £15,220,069 POLY Polymetal International PLC value of shares traded £14,560,306 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £14,548,531 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £14,544,591 RBS Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £12,240,952 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £12,103,857 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £11,523,843 EZJ easyJet PLC value of shares traded £11,436,991 BME B&M European Value Retail value of shares traded £11,195,936 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £10,892,474 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £10,478,939 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £9,807,952 WIZZ Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £8,970,542 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com