WOSG	WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC ORD GBP0.0125 value of shares traded
£124,534,133

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £50,188,232

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£37,835,670

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £32,203,968

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £22,643,281

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £20,253,522

MNDI	Mondi PLC value of shares traded £20,083,986

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £19,298,761

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £18,827,052

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £16,842,960

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £16,483,163

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £16,328,309

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £16,177,254

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £16,017,845

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £15,685,833

ABF	Associated British Foods PLC value of shares traded £15,546,986

GAW	Games Workshop Group PLC value of shares traded £15,406,765

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £15,220,069

POLY	Polymetal International PLC value of shares traded £14,560,306

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £14,548,531

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £14,544,591

RBS	Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £12,240,952

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £12,103,857

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £11,523,843

EZJ	easyJet PLC value of shares traded £11,436,991

BME	B&M European Value Retail value of shares traded £11,195,936

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £10,892,474

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £10,478,939

LGEN	Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £9,807,952

WIZZ	Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £8,970,542



