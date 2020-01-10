FTSE 100 International Consolidated Airlines 665.00 +4.79% easyJet 1495.25 +3.95% NMC Health 1392.50 +3.92% Just Eat 899.50 +1.75% Coca-Cola HBC 2672.00 +1.71% Mondi 1660.75 -2.99% Kingfisher 211.90 -2.57% Lloyds Banking Group ORD 60.42 -2.31% Sainsbury (J) 219.80 -2.01% Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets 189.03 -1.83% FTSE 250 Tullow Oil 59.02 +7.70% Wizz Air Holdings 4113.50 +6.62% Galliford Try 158.78 +4.81% ConvaTec Group 210.75 +3.11% Vivo Energy 120.70 +2.99% B&M European Value Retail 367.35 -7.52% Restaurant Group (The) 153.90 -4.53% Sanne Group 650.00 -4.27% Jupiter Fund Management 388.25 -3.37% Diploma 1933.00 -3.16% FTSE 350 Tullow Oil 59.02 +7.70% Wizz Air Holdings 4113.50 +6.62% Galliford Try 158.78 +4.81% International Consolidated Airlines 665.00 +4.79% easyJet 1495.25 +3.95% B&M European Value Retail 367.35 -7.52% Restaurant Group (The) 153.90 -4.53% Sanne Group 650.00 -4.27% Jupiter Fund Management 388.25 -3.37% Diploma 1933.00 -3.16% AIM Richland Resources 0.17 +57.14% Providence Resources 3.92 +20.77% Tower Resources 0.53 +20.69% Ilika 43.00 +19.44% Sareum Holdings 0.44 +18.92% TechFinancials Inc 0.62 -35.90% Cloudbuy 0.60 -29.41% Joules Group 182.50 -19.25% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.11 -15.69% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 0.95 -13.64% Overall Market Richland Resources 0.17 +57.14% Providence Resources 3.92 +20.77% Tower Resources 0.53 +20.69% Ilika 43.00 +19.44% Sareum Holdings 0.44 +18.92% TechFinancials Inc 0.62 -35.90% Cloudbuy 0.60 -29.41% Liberty Global Liberty Global Ord 21.40 -24.25% Management Consulting Group 1.30 -20.00% Joules Group 182.50 -19.25%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
