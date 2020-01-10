StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
International Consolidated Airlines      665.00       +4.79%
easyJet                                 1495.25       +3.95%
NMC Health                              1392.50       +3.92%
Just Eat                                 899.50       +1.75%
Coca-Cola HBC                           2672.00       +1.71%
Mondi                                   1660.75       -2.99%
Kingfisher                               211.90       -2.57%
Lloyds Banking Group  ORD                 60.42       -2.31%
Sainsbury (J)                            219.80       -2.01%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               189.03       -1.83%

FTSE 250
Tullow Oil                                59.02       +7.70%
Wizz Air Holdings                       4113.50       +6.62%
Galliford Try                            158.78       +4.81%
ConvaTec Group                           210.75       +3.11%
Vivo Energy                              120.70       +2.99%
B&M European Value Retail                367.35       -7.52%
Restaurant Group (The)                   153.90       -4.53%
Sanne Group                              650.00       -4.27%
Jupiter Fund Management                  388.25       -3.37%
Diploma                                 1933.00       -3.16%

FTSE 350
B&M European Value Retail                367.35       -7.52%
Restaurant Group (The)                   153.90       -4.53%
Sanne Group                              650.00       -4.27%
Jupiter Fund Management                  388.25       -3.37%
Diploma                                 1933.00       -3.16%

AIM
Richland Resources                         0.17      +57.14%
Providence Resources                       3.92      +20.77%
Tower Resources                            0.53      +20.69%
Ilika                                     43.00      +19.44%
Sareum Holdings                            0.44      +18.92%
TechFinancials Inc                         0.62      -35.90%
Cloudbuy                                   0.60      -29.41%
Joules Group                             182.50      -19.25%
Great Western Mining Corporation           0.11      -15.69%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               0.95      -13.64%

Overall Market
TechFinancials Inc                         0.62      -35.90%
Cloudbuy                                   0.60      -29.41%
Liberty Global  Liberty Global Ord        21.40      -24.25%
Management Consulting Group                1.30      -20.00%
Joules Group                             182.50      -19.25%