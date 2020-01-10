StockMarketWire.com - 
WOSG	WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC ORD GBP0.0125 value of shares traded
£125,246,820

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £95,259,316

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £70,342,682

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £69,846,154

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £66,530,542

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £58,325,168

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£53,949,588

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £49,118,373

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £35,114,329

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £34,751,788

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £33,262,207

SN.	Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £28,861,225

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £28,650,888

MNDI	Mondi PLC value of shares traded £28,185,294

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £27,516,379

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £27,307,529

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £26,094,043

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £24,723,908

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £24,580,029

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £22,789,900

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £20,537,336

ABC	Abcam PLC value of shares traded £20,324,538

ABF	Associated British Foods PLC value of shares traded £20,191,730

BKG	Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC value of shares traded £20,044,743

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £20,032,374

III	3i Group PLC value of shares traded £20,011,022

BME	B&M European Value Retail value of shares traded £18,949,912

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £17,182,978

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £17,004,911

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £16,642,724



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com