WOSG WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC ORD GBP0.0125 value of shares traded £125,246,820 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £95,259,316 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £70,342,682 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £69,846,154 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £66,530,542 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £58,325,168 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £53,949,588 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £49,118,373 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £35,114,329 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £34,751,788 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £33,262,207 SN. Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £28,861,225 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £28,650,888 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £28,185,294 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £27,516,379 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £27,307,529 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £26,094,043 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £24,723,908 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £24,580,029 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £22,789,900 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £20,537,336 ABC Abcam PLC value of shares traded £20,324,538 ABF Associated British Foods PLC value of shares traded £20,191,730 BKG Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC value of shares traded £20,044,743 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £20,032,374 III 3i Group PLC value of shares traded £20,011,022 BME B&M European Value Retail value of shares traded £18,949,912 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £17,182,978 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £17,004,911 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £16,642,724