StockMarketWire.com - AstraZeneca and MSD said their application for a drug used to treat advanced ovarian cancer had been accepted and granted priority review in the US.
The drug company also said it had ended a trial for a drug aimed at reducing heart disease in patients with mixed dyslipidaemia.
The priority review of Lynparza (olaparib) in combination with bevacizumab - for the maintenance treatment of patients with advanced ovarian cancer who are in complete or partial response to 1st-line platinum-based chemotherapy with bevacizumab – was based on results from the Phase III Paola-1 trial, the drug company said.
The results showed Lynparza added to bevacizumab reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 41%.
At two years after trial initiation, 46% of patients treated with Lynparza added to bevacizumab showed no disease progression vs. 28% of patients treated with bevacizumab alone, according to AstraZeneca.
In a separate statement, AstraZeneca said it had decided to close the Phase III 'Strength' trial for Epanova, an omega-3 carboxylic acids based-drug, due 'to its low likelihood of demonstrating a benefit to patients with mixed dyslipidaemia (MDL) who are at increased risk of cardiovascular (CV) disease.'
'It was important to assess the potential benefit of Epanova in mixed dyslipidaemia. We are disappointed by these results, but we remain committed to addressing the needs of patients in the cardiovascular space where we have an extensive pipeline,' it added. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
