StockMarketWire.com - Real estate agency Savills said it expected to post a full-year result at the upper end of its expectations, thanks to a strong performance at its UK operations.
In a trading update for the year through December, the company said its business had shown resilience in a year marred by political uncertainty both in Britain and in Hong Kong.
A clear outcome in the UK general election, however, prompted a strong close to the year.
Savills also pinned the upbeat guidance on 'significant year-on-year growth' in the US and a strong performance from its investment management arm.
'Despite the backdrop of uncertainty, the UK performed well across all business lines, latterly benefitting from improved investor sentiment in both commercial and residential markets,' Savills said.
'Our residential business continued to outperform the overall market conditions, in particular taking share in the core London market.' Looking to the year ahead, Savills said that increased political stability in the UK should maintain improved sentiment in real estate markets.
The company, however, said some caution may remain until the full impact of Brexit is better understood.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
