StockMarketWire.com - Assura grew its rent roll in the third quarter of the year as the primary care property investor expanded its portfolio of properties.
For the third quarter ending 31 December 2019, the company completed five lease re-gears completed in the quarter taking cumulative year-to-date re-gears to 18. That represented £1.7m of the overall rent roll, adding a weighted average of 10.2 years to the 18 leases.
The annualised rent roll stood at £105.8m, taking account of additions, disposals and rent reviews.
The company increased its immediate development pipeline further to £90m, up from £72m at September 2019. The immediate acquisitions pipeline had increased to £96m, up from £65m at September 2019.
'We expanded our market-leading portfolio with the acquisition of six high-quality assets and completed our third development of the year in Stow-on-the-Wold,' Assura said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
