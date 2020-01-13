StockMarketWire.com - Testing and assurance technology company Spirent Communications said it expected to deliver a rise in adjusted full-year earnings, assisted by revenue growth of 5.5%.
Adjusted operating profit for the year through December was seen rising to between $91m and $93m, up from the previous year's $77.1m. Revenue rose to $503m.
Spirent Communications said 'good momentum' had continued into the fourth quarter, with it having secured a number of contract wins. 'Our customers continue to invest in 5G related infrastructure and solutions, a trend we expect to continue,' it added.
Cash at year end was $183m.
'We are delighted to deliver another strong year of growth and earnings improvement as further evidence that our strategy is indeed working, and we expect to exceed the market's profit expectations for the financial year 2019,' chief executive Eric Updyke said.
'We enter the new financial year with a strong orderbook and we are well positioned with leading technology to leverage more opportunities across our portfolio.'
'Over the medium term we expect to continue to deliver mid-single digit revenue growth with a focus on increasing recurring revenue streams to enhance the group's visibility and effective investment in our technical platforms to drive ongoing performance.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
