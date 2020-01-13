StockMarketWire.com - Iron ore group Ferrexpo said pellet output in the third quarter rose 3.5% on-quarter amid increased margins as higher a 16% rise in prices offset an increase in production costs.
Total pellets production rose 3.5% to 2.6m tonnes on-quarter and production costs rose to US$48 per tonne from US$43 per tonne, primarily driven by a strong local currency and domestic inflation, the company said.
Sales volumes in 2019 grew to approximately 10.3m tonnes from 10.2m last year, while pellet production from own ore was flat at 10.5m tunes on-year.
The iron ore company said it had completed the final line refurbishment of the pelletising line number 2, marking an end to the refurbished programme that had started in 2014.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
