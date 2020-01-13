StockMarketWire.com - Minimally invasive surgery technology company Surgical Innovations said its sales rose 10% in the second half, helping it to achieve a full-year adjusted profit in line with management expectations.
Revenue for the full year through December reached £10.7m and gross margin was within the company's target range, Surgical Innovations said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: