StockMarketWire.com - Hutchison China MediTech said it had begun a phase two study of its cancer drug in China. The trial would evaluate surufatinib, the company's oral angio-immuno kinase inhibitor, in combination with Tuoyi, Junshi's anti-programmed cell death protein 1 monoclonal antibody, in patients with advanced solid tumours. The primary outcome measures of the trial were objective response rate (ORR) and safety.

The secondary outcomes included duration of response, progression-free survival, disease control rate and overall survival.

At 8:03am: [LON:HCM] Hutchison China Meditech Ltd share price was +3p at 405p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com