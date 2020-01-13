StockMarketWire.com - Hutchison China MediTech said it had begun a phase two study of its cancer drug in China. The trial would evaluate surufatinib, the company's oral angio-immuno kinase inhibitor, in combination with Tuoyi, Junshi's anti-programmed cell death protein 1 monoclonal antibody, in patients with advanced solid tumours. The primary outcome measures of the trial were objective response rate (ORR) and safety.
The secondary outcomes included duration of response, progression-free survival, disease control rate and overall survival.
At 8:03am: [LON:HCM] Hutchison China Meditech Ltd share price was +3p at 405p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
