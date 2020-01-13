StockMarketWire.com - Insurance investment group Randall & Quilter said it had appointed William Spiegel as its deputy chairman to eventually succeed Ken Randall as head of the company.
Spiegel would go on to assume the position of executive chairman when co-founder Randall stood down in around 12 months, the company said.
He was joining the company from US private equity firm Pine Brook, where he was managing partner and which he co-founded in 2006.
At 8:03am: [LON:RQIH] Randall Quilter Investment Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 177.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
