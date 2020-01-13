StockMarketWire.com - Southern England and Wales focused pub company The City Pub warned on profit as unfavourable weather and political uncertainty in the latter part of the fourth quarter held back performance over the crucial festive period.
Adjusted earnings for the year ended 29 December were now expected to be 'slightly below' market expectations at between £9.1m and £9.2m, approximately 15% ahead of the prior year.
The company blamed a number of one-off factors, including a weaker-than-expected impact on sales from the Rugby World Cup, unfavourable weather in November and December, and political uncertainty culminating in December national elections.
There were also disruptions on South West trains throughout December due to industrial action, which had an impact on its London Estate, the pub operator added. At 8:17am: [LON:CPC] City Pub Group Plc share price was -32.5p at 185p
