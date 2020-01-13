StockMarketWire.com - Medical imaging technology company Feedback said it had teamed up with US-based Imaging Engineering to support the installation and refitting of modernised fluoroscopy equipment across the US.
Using its Cadran platform, Feedback would provide the core software to manage the entire system for Imaging Engineering's 'Insight Essentials' product, from image capture through data management to DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) networking.
'Feedback's software will enable a wide-ranging Imaging Engineering initiative to update fluoroscopy equipment across the United States, with an initial focus on 200 provider sites,' the company said.
Under the terms of the agreement, Feedback Medical, Feedback's wholly owned subsidiary, would receive a licence fee for each installation performed by Imaging Engineering and had no commitment beyond maintaining and providing the software under the licence.
A small number of initial installations had already been performed by Imaging Engineering and the first licence fees had now been received by Feedback Medical.
