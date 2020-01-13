StockMarketWire.com - LondonMetric Property said it had sold an office park in Worcester for £6.2m, reflecting a net initial yield of 6.7%
The 28,000 square foot out of town office scheme was acquired through the Mucklow acquisition in June 2019 for an allocated purchase price of £5.9m.
It was fully let for a further seven years to various occupiers at a rent of £15.60 per square foot.
The disposal price was 4.3% above acquisition cost and 2.5% above book value.
The company's remaining office portfolio now totaled nine investments and was valued at about £55m.
At 8:36am: [LON:LMP] LondonMetric Property share price was +2.2p at 228.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: