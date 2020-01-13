StockMarketWire.com - Avingtrans said its subsidiary, Hayward Tyler, had been awarded a £2m contract to supply a glandless pump package to Shanghai Electric to install in Dubai.
The pump package would be installed at Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park Phase IV, a 950MW concentrating solar power and photovoltaic hybrid project.
The project would make use of three different technologies to generate clean energy, consisting of 600MW from a parabolic basin complex, 100MW from a solar tower, and 250MW from PV panels.
Hayward's pumps would serve the 100MW CSP Tower, the company said.
'The Dubai solar park is an important project supporting the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to increase Dubai's use of clean energy to 75% of their total energy mix by 2050,' it added.
At 8:51am: [LON:AVG] Avingtrans PLC share price was +9.5p at 332p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
