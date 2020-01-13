StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks opened higher on Monday, spurred by progress on a US-China trade deal and reports of takeover interest in water utility Pennon's waste management unit.
At 0847, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 33.54 points, or 0.4%, at 7.621.39.
Pennon surged 9.2% to £11.00 after the Daily Telegraph reported that KKR had made an early bid for waste business Viridor.
Gambling company William Hill, meanwhile, added 0.6% to 185.5p as it guided for annual earnings ahead of market expectations, driven by favourable sporting results.
Real estate agency Savills was also having a good start to the week, rising 3.8% to £11.93 on forecasting a a full-year result at the upper end of its expectations, thanks to a strong performance in the UK.
AstraZeneca added 0.2% to £76.58 after it and partner Merck said their application for a drug used to treat ovarian cancer had been granted priority review in the US.
Generic rival Hikma Pharmaceuticals gained 1.1% to £19.275 after it signed a licensing agreement with Italy's Chiesi Farmaceutici, providing Hikma with exclusive rights to commercialise 11 of Chiesi's products in Egypt.
Iron ore group Ferrexpo firmed 3.0% to 150.01p as its pellet output grew 3.5% in the third quarter and higher prices helped boost its margins.
Testing and assurance technology company Spirent Communications rallied 12% to 228.5p, having forecast a rise in adjusted full-year earnings, assisted by revenue growth of 5.5%.
Vehicle tracking-system supplier Quartix advanced 3.3% to 376p on guiding for annual revenue, profit and free cash flow 'slightly ahead' of current market forecasts.
Southern England and Wales focused pub company The City Pub was having a tougher day, dropping 8.5% to 199p, as it warned on profit, blaming unfavourable weather and political uncertainty.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
