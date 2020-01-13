LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £15,709,787 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £9,803,132 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £9,046,240 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £6,734,099 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £6,659,661 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £5,639,581 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £4,376,127 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £3,982,503 PMO Premier Oil PLC value of shares traded £3,971,689 GVC GVC Holdings Plc value of shares traded £3,806,511 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £3,794,962 TW. Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £3,655,375 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £3,623,144 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £3,547,884 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £3,433,766 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £3,389,268 SMT Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc value of shares traded £2,980,605 BA. BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £2,892,572 EZJ easyJet PLC value of shares traded £2,747,468 CNA Centrica PLC value of shares traded £2,664,705 BOO Boohoo.com Plc value of shares traded £2,662,983 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £2,580,106 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £2,549,979 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £2,512,787 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £2,489,072 TLW Tullow Oil PLC value of shares traded £2,425,131 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £2,166,841 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £2,129,894 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £2,087,087 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £1,870,578 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com