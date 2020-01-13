StockMarketWire.com - 
LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £15,709,787

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £9,803,132

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £9,046,240

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £6,734,099

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £6,659,661

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £5,639,581

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £4,376,127

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £3,982,503

PMO	Premier Oil PLC value of shares traded £3,971,689

GVC	GVC Holdings  Plc value of shares traded £3,806,511

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £3,794,962

TW.	Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £3,655,375

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £3,623,144

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £3,547,884

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £3,433,766

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £3,389,268

SMT	Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc value of shares traded £2,980,605

BA.	BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £2,892,572

EZJ	easyJet PLC value of shares traded £2,747,468

CNA	Centrica PLC value of shares traded £2,664,705

BOO	Boohoo.com Plc value of shares traded £2,662,983

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £2,580,106

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £2,549,979

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £2,512,787

AV.	Aviva PLC value of shares traded £2,489,072

TLW	Tullow Oil PLC value of shares traded £2,425,131

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £2,166,841

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £2,129,894

MNDI	Mondi PLC value of shares traded £2,087,087

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £1,870,578



