StockMarketWire.com - Hikma Pharmaceuticals said it had signed an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement with Italy-based Chiesi Farmaceutici.
Under the agreement, Hikma had the exclusive rights to sell 11 of Chiesi's products in Egypt, including currently marketed and pipeline products, primarily in respiratory and neonatal therapeutic areas.
'This builds on Hikma's existing partnership with Chiesi in Morocco and adds a range of innovative products to its Egyptian portfolio, including Foster, Foster Nexthaler, Trimbow and Curosurf,' the company said.
At 9:09am: [LON:HIK] Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC share price was +20.75p at 1927.25p
