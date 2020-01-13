StockMarketWire.com - Surveillance group Remote Monitored Systems said its Cloudveil unit had completed testing and successfully piloted a mobile protective surveillance programme with a new client.
The client was involved in fast-moving consumer goods manufacture and global distribution.
'Feedback from the customer was extremely encouraging and Cloudveil is now pushing for further commercial adoption,' Remote Monitoring Systems said.
At 9:14am: [LON:RMS] Remote Monitored Systems Plc Ord 0.2p share price was 0p at 0.33p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
