StockMarketWire.com - Inflammation and oncology focused Tiziana Life Sciences said it had appointed advisers in relation to a planned redomicile to Bermuda that would see its shares delisted from AIM.
The move was expected to occur in the second quarter of 2020, the company said.
Tiziana also said it intended to cancel its American depository receipt program and have its Bermuda common shares listed on the Nasdaq exchange.
At 9:18am: [LON:TILS] Tiziana Life Sciences Plc share price was -24p at 27.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
