StockMarketWire.com - Clipper Logistics said it won a new five-year contract with Joules, the British lifestyle brand, to provide logistics services.
Following a staff consultation period, the new contract was planned to commence in early 2020 with the sites employing approximately 200 colleagues, the company said.
There would be a multi-million pound investment programme into the operation during 2020 and 2021 to 'expand capacity, drive efficiency and modernise the facilities,' it added.
At 9:19am: [LON:CLG] Clipper Logistics share price was +7p at 292p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
