StockMarketWire.com - Social care services provider CareTech said it had appointed Christopher Dickinson as chief financial officer with immediate effect.
Dickinson would take over the role from Gareth Dufton who was appointed as Interim CFO on 10 December.
Dickinson had spent the past year as CFO of Cambian and prior to joining CareTech was a managing director at Jefferies.
At 9:21am: [LON:CTH] CareTech Holdings PLC share price was +7.5p at 467.5p
