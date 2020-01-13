StockMarketWire.com - Electronics component supplier XP Power said its order intake jumped 30% in the fourth quarter of 2019, setting it up to grow revenue in 2020.
Order intake in the three months through December rose to £58.6m, though revenue over the quarter fell 3% to £47.7m.
XP Power said it would recommend a fourth-quarter dividend of no less than 36p per share, representing a minimum payout for the year of 91p, up 7% on-year.
'Order intake for the fourth quarter was strong and we remain encouraged by the healthy order book and ongoing new design wins,' the company said.
'On this basis we expect revenue growth in the 2020 financial year.'
At 9:25am: [LON:XPP] XP Power Ltd share price was +70p at 3280p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: