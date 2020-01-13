StockMarketWire.com - Inhaled therapy for respiratory diseases provider Vectura said it expected its annual revenue and adjusted operating earnings to be 'at least' in line with its expectations.
R&D investment in 2020, meanwhile, was seen within a range of £40m to £45m.
'The base business continued to perform well, trading in-line with expectations for 2019,' chief executive Will Downie said.
'Both the recent re-filing of generic Advair and the US jury verdict in our favour in May 2019, in the GSK litigation, offer the potential for significant value.'
'As Vectura transitions in 2020 to a more services focused model, related new business deals will begin to bring the future shape of the company into focus.'
At 9:30am: [LON:VEC] Vectura Group PLC share price was -0.5p at 100.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
