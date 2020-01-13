StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services provider Ergomed said it had acquired Ashfield Pharmacovigilance from UDG Healthcare for $10m.
The acquisition would add over 40 new clients to the company's PrimeVigilance division and a strong order book of contracted future revenues of $9.8m, Ergomed said.
'It also strengthens the US platform for the Ergomed CRO business as we continue our drive towards becoming a leading mid-tier pharmaceutical services specialist with a global presence,' it added.
Ashfield Pharmacovigilance reported $11.6m revenue and $0.9m adjusted earnings (EBITDA) in the year to 30 September 2019 and was expected to be immediately accretive to earnings.
At 9:38am: [LON:ERGO] Ergomed Plc share price was +18p at 408p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
