StockMarketWire.com - UK and German property investor RDI REIT said its occupancy levels remained high following the signing of new leasing agreements in the first quarter of the new financial year.
Occupancy across the company's portfolio -- excluding RBH managed hotels and London serviced offices -- at 30 November stood at 96.9%, up from 95.9% at the end of August.
'Our asset management team has delivered a number of letting successes, reflecting our ongoing focus on maximising the potential of our core portfolio,' chief executive Mike Watters said.
'Within our non-core portfolio, we are making good progress in disposing of those assets identified for sale in order to reduce leverage and reweight our portfolio.'
At 9:54am: [LON:RDI] RDI REIT PLC share price was +0.4p at 131.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: