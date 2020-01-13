FTSE 100 BAE Systems 613.80 +3.54% Hargreaves Lansdown 1893.25 +2.64% Centrica 87.59 +2.16% Halma 2127.50 +1.70% United Utilities Group 962.00 +1.58% Mondi 1655.75 -1.33% Lloyds Banking Group ORD 59.54 -1.31% Just Eat 891.10 -1.10% Associated British Foods 2599.50 -0.82% Rentokil Initial 451.55 -0.80% FTSE 250 Pennon Group 1082.75 +7.52% Savills 1203.00 +4.70% Avast 515.25 +3.17% Ashmore Group 527.25 +2.58% ConvaTec Group 217.50 +2.50% Just Group 80.15 -2.38% 888 Holdings 152.90 -1.80% Moneysupermarket.com Group 329.90 -1.35% Future 1403.00 -1.34% Vivo Energy 119.80 -1.16% FTSE 350 Pennon Group 1082.75 +7.52% Savills 1203.00 +4.70% BAE Systems 613.80 +3.54% Avast 515.25 +3.17% Hargreaves Lansdown 1893.25 +2.64% Just Group 80.15 -2.38% 888 Holdings 152.90 -1.80% Moneysupermarket.com Group 329.90 -1.35% Future 1403.00 -1.34% Mondi 1655.75 -1.33% AIM Verona Pharma 90.00 +55.17% Zenith Energy 2.80 +16.67% Ascent Resources 0.12 +15.00% Alpha Growth Ord Gbp0.001 2.55 +13.33% Proteome Sciences 3.30 +11.86% Tiziana Life Sciences 37.50 -27.18% Falcon Oil & Gas 10.75 -13.31% Location Sciences Group 1.25 -9.09% Botswana Diamonds 0.70 -7.28% Andalas Energy & Power 0.15 -6.06% Overall Market Verona Pharma 90.00 +55.17% Zenith Energy 2.80 +16.67% Ascent Resources 0.12 +15.00% Alpha Growth Ord Gbp0.001 2.55 +13.33% Proteome Sciences 3.30 +11.86% Tiziana Life Sciences 37.50 -27.18% Falcon Oil & Gas 10.75 -13.31% Location Sciences Group 1.25 -9.09% Botswana Diamonds 0.70 -7.28% Andalas Energy & Power 0.15 -6.06%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
StockMarketWire.com -