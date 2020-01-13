StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
BAE Systems                              613.80       +3.54%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1893.25       +2.64%
Centrica                                  87.59       +2.16%
Halma                                   2127.50       +1.70%
United Utilities Group                   962.00       +1.58%
Mondi                                   1655.75       -1.33%
Lloyds Banking Group  ORD                 59.54       -1.31%
Just Eat                                 891.10       -1.10%
Associated British Foods                2599.50       -0.82%
Rentokil Initial                         451.55       -0.80%

FTSE 250
Pennon Group                            1082.75       +7.52%
Savills                                 1203.00       +4.70%
Avast                                    515.25       +3.17%
Ashmore Group                            527.25       +2.58%
ConvaTec Group                           217.50       +2.50%
Just Group                                80.15       -2.38%
888 Holdings                             152.90       -1.80%
Moneysupermarket.com Group               329.90       -1.35%
Future                                  1403.00       -1.34%
Vivo Energy                              119.80       -1.16%

AIM
Verona Pharma                             90.00      +55.17%
Zenith Energy                              2.80      +16.67%
Ascent Resources                           0.12      +15.00%
Alpha Growth  Ord Gbp0.001                 2.55      +13.33%
Proteome Sciences                          3.30      +11.86%
Tiziana Life Sciences                     37.50      -27.18%
Falcon Oil & Gas                          10.75      -13.31%
Location Sciences Group                    1.25       -9.09%
Botswana Diamonds                          0.70       -7.28%
Andalas Energy & Power                     0.15       -6.06%

