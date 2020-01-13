StockMarketWire.com - 
LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £23,124,293

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £14,821,072

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £12,567,370

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £11,395,709

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £9,539,368

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £8,742,590

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £7,629,347

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £7,041,942

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £6,559,438

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £5,997,867

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £5,838,140

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £5,769,927

TW.	Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £5,767,971

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £5,526,905

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £5,284,645

GVC	GVC Holdings  Plc value of shares traded £4,796,056

EZJ	easyJet PLC value of shares traded £4,409,650

BA.	BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £4,404,686

EBOX	Tritax Eurobox Plc Ord Eur0.01 Gbp value of shares traded £4,254,670

PMO	Premier Oil PLC value of shares traded £4,229,582

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £4,219,518

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £4,034,748

NETW	NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC ORD 10P value of shares traded
£4,011,488

CNA	Centrica PLC value of shares traded £3,871,827

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £3,863,571

SMT	Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc value of shares traded £3,695,114

BLND	British Land Co PLC value of shares traded £3,619,290

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £3,488,931

MNDI	Mondi PLC value of shares traded £3,475,574

AV.	Aviva PLC value of shares traded £3,313,436



