LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £23,124,293 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £14,821,072 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £12,567,370 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £11,395,709 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £9,539,368 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £8,742,590 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £7,629,347 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £7,041,942 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £6,559,438 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £5,997,867 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £5,838,140 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £5,769,927 TW. Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £5,767,971 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £5,526,905 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £5,284,645 GVC GVC Holdings Plc value of shares traded £4,796,056 EZJ easyJet PLC value of shares traded £4,409,650 BA. BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £4,404,686 EBOX Tritax Eurobox Plc Ord Eur0.01 Gbp value of shares traded £4,254,670 PMO Premier Oil PLC value of shares traded £4,229,582 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £4,219,518 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £4,034,748 NETW NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC ORD 10P value of shares traded £4,011,488 CNA Centrica PLC value of shares traded £3,871,827 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £3,863,571 SMT Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc value of shares traded £3,695,114 BLND British Land Co PLC value of shares traded £3,619,290 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £3,488,931 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £3,475,574 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £3,313,436 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com