StockMarketWire.com - Diaceutics upgraded its profit outlook thanks to 'strong' trading performance in the final quarter amid an increase in the number of clients and an accelerated growth in product sales.
The company said it expected group revenue and adjusted earnings (EBITDA) for the year to 31 December 2019, to be approximately £13.4m and above £2.1m, up from £10.4m and £1.5m last year, respectively, ahead of market expectations.
'We are pleased to have delivered on both our operational and financial commitments, exceeding full year guidance, while continuing to invest in the long-term future of the group,' the company said.
At 10:05am: [LON:DXRX] share price was +15.5p at 117.5p
