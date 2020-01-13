StockMarketWire.com - 
LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £29,243,749

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £19,043,064

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £15,783,479

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £14,087,350

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £12,690,787

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £11,074,756

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £10,390,479

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £8,983,328

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £8,946,875

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £8,654,164

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £7,964,530

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £7,589,442

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £7,252,479

TW.	Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £6,836,468

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £6,167,936

BA.	BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £5,980,454

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £5,717,770

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £5,635,172

GVC	GVC Holdings  Plc value of shares traded £5,540,363

CNA	Centrica PLC value of shares traded £5,373,243

EZJ	easyJet PLC value of shares traded £4,948,698

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £4,689,470

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £4,589,210

PMO	Premier Oil PLC value of shares traded £4,531,724

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £4,529,332

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £4,517,697

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £4,474,550

AML	Aston Martin Lagonda  value of shares traded £4,419,394

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £4,352,884

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £4,299,839



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com