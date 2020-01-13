LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £29,243,749 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £19,043,064 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £15,783,479 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £14,087,350 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £12,690,787 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £11,074,756 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £10,390,479 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £8,983,328 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £8,946,875 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £8,654,164 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £7,964,530 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £7,589,442 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £7,252,479 TW. Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £6,836,468 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £6,167,936 BA. BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £5,980,454 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £5,717,770 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £5,635,172 GVC GVC Holdings Plc value of shares traded £5,540,363 CNA Centrica PLC value of shares traded £5,373,243 EZJ easyJet PLC value of shares traded £4,948,698 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £4,689,470 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £4,589,210 PMO Premier Oil PLC value of shares traded £4,531,724 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £4,529,332 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £4,517,697 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £4,474,550 AML Aston Martin Lagonda value of shares traded £4,419,394 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £4,352,884 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £4,299,839 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com